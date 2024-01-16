Destiny 2
Item Icon

Ronkan Fireplace

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A solid stone hearth rendered in the Ronkan architectural style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Firewood
32
Item Icon
Triplite
32
Item Icon
Limestone
32
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

