Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera Stone Chimney

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stone chimney designed to complement riviera residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
4
Item Icon
Cut Stone
4
Item Icon
Firebricks
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?
Mike Williams
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams