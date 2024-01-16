Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera Roofed Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A roofed wall designed to complement riviera residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
12
Item Icon
Cut Stone
12
Item Icon
Roof Tile
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
12
Item Icon
Wind Shard
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?
Mike Williams