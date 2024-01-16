Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Rinascita Zaghnal
Reaper's Arm - Item Level 610
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
109
Physical Damage
116.27
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+281
Vitality
+297
Critical Hit
+171
Direct Hit Rate
+245
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
610
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Chondrite Ingot
3
Titanoboa Leather
3
Endstone Aethersand
3
Grade 7 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
5060
Max Quality
12628
Characteristics
Required
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
