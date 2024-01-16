Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Rinascita Culverin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

109

95.92

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
3
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Titanoboa Leather
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 7 Dexterity Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

