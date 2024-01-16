Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Replica High Allagan Breeches of Casting
Legs - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
102
Magic Defense
58
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
99 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+13
Spell Speed
+21
Critical Hit
+14
Intelligence
+12
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Kirimu Leather
2
Platinum Ingot
2
Arachne Velveteen
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
High Allagan Aetherstone - Leg Gear
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
