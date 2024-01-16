Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

High Allagan Aetherstone - Leg Gear

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An Allagan device that, when affixed to gear, greatly augments the gear's strength.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Reconditioned Relic Weapon Guide: Crystal Sand Exchange & Farming
Mike Williams
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
How To Exchange Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy Patch 6.4
Mike Williams