FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Arachne Velveteen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Thick cloth woven from the web of the chimerical monstrosity Arachne.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Arachne Web
2
Item Icon
Allagan Silk
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

