FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Pine Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Tool of conjury, or eye-catching centerpiece? You decide. ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
4
Item Icon
Pine Lumber
4
Item Icon
Growth Formula Eta
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

