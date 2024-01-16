Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Rarefied Pine Cane
Miscellany - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Tool of conjury, or eye-catching centerpiece? You decide. ※For collectable submissions only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Kudzu Cloth
4
Pine Lumber
4
Growth Formula Eta
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3240
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
