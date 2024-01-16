Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Raised Wooden Deck

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An elevated platform designed for access by only those who dare to hop, skip, or jump.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
32
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

