FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Raised Wooden Deck
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An elevated platform designed for access by only those who dare to hop, skip, or jump.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mortar
32
Integral Lumber
32
Red Pine Lumber
32
Crystals
Ice Crystal
32
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
