FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rainbow Sarouel of Scouting
Legs - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
91
Magic Defense
91
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
226 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+40
Dexterity
+40
Skill Speed
+28
Determination
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Rainbow Cloth
3
Rainbow Thread
3
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
