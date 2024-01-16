Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Rainbow Sarouel of Scouting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

91

91

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Rainbow Cloth
3
Item Icon
Rainbow Thread
3
Item Icon
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

