FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Qiqirn Shelf

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Designed in a Qiqirn motif, this wooden shelf is as charming as it is practical.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
7
Item Icon
Exquisite Buttons
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton Thread
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

