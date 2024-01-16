Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Pixie Cotton Slops of Healing
Legs - Item Level 403
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
361
Magic Defense
206
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
601 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+130
Piety
+127
Vitality
+126
Determination
+89
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
403
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Pixie Floss
6
Pixie Cotton
6
Rose Gold Nugget
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Grade 1 Mind Alkahest
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
4100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Related Posts
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
How to Unlock the Pixie Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Rewards
Mike Williams
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall