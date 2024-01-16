Games
Pixie Cotton Slops of Gathering
Legs - Item Level 370
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
315
Magic Defense
158
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
38511 gil
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
GP
+5
Vitality
+43
Gathering
+135
Perception
+68
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
370
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Pixie Floss
6
Pixie Cotton
6
Manasilver Nugget
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1360
Max Quality
4000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
