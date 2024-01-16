Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Pixie Cotton Hat of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

235

118

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Floss
6
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
6
Item Icon
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
How to Unlock the Pixie Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Rewards
Mike Williams
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall