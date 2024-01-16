Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Pine Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
37
Physical Damage
39.47
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
31363 gil
Sells for
471 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+33
Gathering
+275
Perception
+157
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Pine Lumber
4
Durium Nugget
4
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
Related Posts
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium