Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Pewter Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

94

102.77

3.28

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Palm Lumber
7
Item Icon
Starch Glue
7
Item Icon
Gaja Leather
7
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
A Final Fantasy XIV player figured out Ul’dah’s unemployment rate
Paulo Kawanishi