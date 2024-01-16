Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Palm Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed palm lumber.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Palm Log
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1150
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
