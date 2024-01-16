Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Persimmon Bracelets
Bracelets - Item Level 245
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 67
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
219 gil
Bonuses
CP
+39
Craftsmanship
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 57
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
245
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
5
Pine Lumber
5
Worsted Yarn
5
Persimmon Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
