Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Palladium Texture Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
41
Physical Damage
38.27
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
39744 gil
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Control
+192
Craftsmanship
+358
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Star Spinel
5
Zelkova Lumber
5
Molybdenum Ingot
5
Palladium Nugget
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
69
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1030
Max Quality
3510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1050
Craftsmanship
1075
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report Week 76: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker: Aether Currents - Garlemald Map, Locations & Coordinates
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams