FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Star Spinel
Stone - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A violet jewel.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5376 gil
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Stiperstone
1
Raw Star Spinel
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
390
Max Quality
2448
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
