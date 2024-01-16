Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Star Spinel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A violet jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Stiperstone
1
Item Icon
Raw Star Spinel
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Patch Notes - Hextech, Overtime, Beta Pass #2
Dillon Skiffington
Genshin Impact Xiangling Guide: Best Build, Artifacts & Team (January 2021)
Dillon Skiffington