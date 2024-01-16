Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ornamental Crystal Array

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A decorative wall ornament dripping with jewels.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Hawk's Eye
8
Item Icon
Deepgold Ingot
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Destiny 2, Bungie
Everything to Do in Destiny 2 Before Season of the Witch Ends
Alejandro Josan
Destiny 2 Vidmaster Title Guide – All Triumphs for 30th Anniversary Seal
Dillon Skiffington
The FFXIV Community Shows Off Their Hairstyle Design Contest Submissions
Mills Webster