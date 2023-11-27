The FFXIV Community Shows Off Their Hairstyle Design Contest Submissions

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of A Realm Reborn's reboot of Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix hosted a contest for fans to show off their artistic abilities and create some potential hairstyles for the protagonist Warrior of Light. Only 40 entries made the cut, but those responsible for choosing the winners must have had a difficult time due to the incredible number of submitted fantastic designs.

FFXIV's community is known for being artistic, with artwork, gposes, creative writing and homemade memorabilia posted on social media daily. While the Lodestone page showcasing the Hairstyle Design Contest winners doesn't list how many entries were made by fans, it's safe to assume that those responsible for choosing didn't do so lightly, judging from the number of unchosen designs shared on Twitter.

Square Enix states on the contest's Lodestone page that winning the competition is not a guarantee that the design will make it into the game, and only entries deemed "excellent" have the possibility to appear as a future "Modern Aesthetics" item. After increasing the number of winning entries from 30 to 40, there are plenty of hairstyles for the development team to add even more variety to the many styles players choose to express for their Warriors of Light.

There is a healthy variety of both short and long hairstyles displayed among the 40 winners, and it's difficult to say which Square Enix should look at implementing first. Whether it be the curly "Elegant Twist," the mysterious, "wavy part", or the "big bun hair," any addition for further customization would be a welcome change.

From thick, luscious curls to ornamented braids, the FFXIV community had many ideas regarding how they'd like to see their Warrior of Light's locks. Even though the designs weren't among the contest winners, Square Enix should look to fans more often when planning future hairstyles.

While these Hairstyle Design Contests don't come often, there's no better way to provide players with what they want than having those same players design the items themselves.