FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ophiotauroskin Work Boots of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

417

209

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Item Icon
Kumbhira Leather
8
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

