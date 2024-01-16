Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Ophiotauroskin Necklace of Gathering
Necklace - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
GP
+83
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Moon Gel
8
Dynamis Crystal
8
Integral Lumber
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
Related Posts
How to Get the Pinky Mount in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams