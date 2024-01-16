Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ophiotauroskin Halfgloves of Gathering
Hands - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
417
Magic Defense
209
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
28088 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
GP
+7
Vitality
+46
Gathering
+385
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Dynamis Crystal
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
