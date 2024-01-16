Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ophiotauroskin Boots of Striking
Feet - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
324
Magic Defense
324
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+123
Vitality
+125
Skill Speed
+117
Direct Hit Rate
+82
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Integral Lumber
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3300
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Related Posts
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
How to Get the Pinky Mount in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams