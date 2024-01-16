Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ophiotauroskin Boots of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

412

236

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
8
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Mind Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

