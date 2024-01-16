Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Chair

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chair with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
2
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Yarn
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Pine Log
2
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Black Willow Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

