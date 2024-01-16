Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Odder Otter Bench

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A bench with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Potash
2
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Pine Log
2
Item Icon
Black Willow Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

