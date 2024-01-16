Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Wooden Wall
Fence - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden wall designed to complement oasis residences. Mix and match at your own peril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
603 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mortar
16
Cut Stone
16
Oak Lumber
16
Steel Ingot
16
Crystals
Ice Shard
12
Wind Shard
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
