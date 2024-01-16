Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Wooden Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wooden wall designed to complement oasis residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
16
Item Icon
Cut Stone
16
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
16
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
16
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
12
Item Icon
Wind Shard
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

