FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Path Light
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A small crystal-powered lantern designed in the oasis style used outdoors to light walkways.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Tallow Candle
2
Wolfram Ingot
2
Belah'dian Glass
2
Rose Gold Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
