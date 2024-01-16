Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Oasis Ornate Fence

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An ornate fence designed to complement oasis residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
24
Item Icon
Cut Stone
24
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
24
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
24
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
24
Item Icon
Wind Shard
24
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

