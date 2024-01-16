Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Ornate Fence
Fence - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An ornate fence designed to complement oasis residences. Mix and match at your own peril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1218 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
24
Cut Stone
24
Cobalt Ingot
24
Electrum Ingot
24
Crystals
Fire Shard
24
Wind Shard
24
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
