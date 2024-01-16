Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Oasis House Roof (Stone)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An oasis stone roof designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
16
Item Icon
Cut Stone
16
Item Icon
Roof Tile
16
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
16
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
12
Item Icon
Wind Shard
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

