FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Oasis Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A sumptuous chandelier designed to complement oasis residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
6
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
6
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

