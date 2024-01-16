Games
Oasis Canopy Bed
Furnishing - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A luxurious canopied bed designed in the oasis style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Jadeite
2
Gold Ingot
2
Ebony Lumber
2
Spruce Lumber
2
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
