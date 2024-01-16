Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Nightsteel Sabatons of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

340

340

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Rhodonite
2
Item Icon
Marid Leather
2
Item Icon
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everdeep Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 3 Reisui of Vitality
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

