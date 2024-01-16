Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Nightsteel Gauntlets of Maiming
Hands - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
187
Magic Defense
239
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+71
Vitality
+72
Skill Speed
+70
Determination
+49
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Marid Leather
2
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Strength
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
