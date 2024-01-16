Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Mythrite Scutum

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

204

204

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythrite Nugget
3
Item Icon
Mythrite Rivets
3
Item Icon
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

