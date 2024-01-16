Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Mythrite Lapidary Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

31

28.93

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Turquoise
3
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
3
Item Icon
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

