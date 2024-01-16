Games
Mythrite Lapidary Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 85
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Physical Damage
28.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
12656 gil
Sells for
182 gil
Bonuses
Control
+81
Craftsmanship
+150
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
85
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Turquoise
3
Cedar Lumber
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
