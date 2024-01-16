Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Turquoise

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A blue jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Turquoise
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Yoshida on Making FFXIV a “Final Fantasy Theme Park” and “Fan Service” Game
Mike Williams
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
The 2022 Met Gala: She's Cool, What Video Game Is She From?
Lotus