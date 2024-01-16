Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Mythrite Gauntlets of Fending
Hands - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
123
Magic Defense
123
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
136 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+24
Tenacity
+25
Vitality
+25
Determination
+18
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Electrum Ingot
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu