Mythrite Claw Hammer
Carpenter's Secondary Tool - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
CRP - Lv. 53
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
193 gil
Bonuses
Control
+85
Craftsmanship
+159
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 43
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Linseed Oil
4
Mythrite Ingot
4
Holy Cedar Lumber
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
53
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
300
Max Quality
2210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
480
Craftsmanship
519
