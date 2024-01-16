Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Mythril Alembic

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

21

19.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Eye of Earth
4
Item Icon
Mythril Plate
4
Item Icon
Mythril Rivets
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak