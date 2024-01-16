Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Eye of Earth
Stone - Item Level 22
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A polished stone sphere elementally aspected to earth.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Earth Rock
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
23
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
39
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
