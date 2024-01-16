Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eye of Earth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A polished stone sphere elementally aspected to earth.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Earth Rock
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Preview: All-New Tank Level 90 Actions and Changes
Mike Williams
12 Video Games You Can Play to Ease Your Anxiety During Quarantine
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Guide to All 12 Routes of Mount Rokkon
Mills Webster