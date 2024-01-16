Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mounted Plate Rack

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A sturdy wooden display. For the plates, not the plates.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
5
Item Icon
Mythril Rivets
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

