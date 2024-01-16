Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Monochrome Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Marble floor tiling alternately colored black and white.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
1
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Black Limestone
1
Item Icon
Aqueous Whetstone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

