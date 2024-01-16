Games
Molybdenum Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
39744 gil
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+173
Perception
+302
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Zelkova Lumber
6
Slate Whetstone
6
Molybdenum Ingot
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
3600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
