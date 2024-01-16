Games
Molybdenum Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
495
Block Strength
495
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+27
Vitality
+27
Skill Speed
+19
Critical Hit
+28
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Molybdenum Ingot
5
Persimmon Lumber
5
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
69
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1030
Max Quality
3510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1050
Craftsmanship
1075
