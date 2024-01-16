Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mhachi Coffin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A faithful replica of a coffin discovered in the Void Ark. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Coffin Lid
2
Item Icon
Apkallu Down
2
Item Icon
Allagan Catalyst
2
Item Icon
Holy Rainbow Cloth
2
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Item Icon
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

