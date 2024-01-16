Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Mhachi Coffin
Furnishing - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A faithful replica of a coffin discovered in the Void Ark. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Coffin Lid
2
Apkallu Down
2
Allagan Catalyst
2
Holy Rainbow Cloth
2
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
